Students solve problems using Pi

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - On Friday, Montgomery County high school students gathered to talk about Raspberry Pi, but not the kind of pie you’re probably thinking about.
This type of Raspberry Pi they’re talking about is a small and affordable computer that can be used to learn about programming.
“We have eight high schools from around the local area that are competing in front of a great panel of judges from across the community. So, they got to develop a system using Bluetooth technology. We gave them the Raspberry Pi, but we also gave them a mentor to help them with that," said TechMGM Executive Director Charisse Stokes.
The competition for Montgomery County high school students, hosted by TechMGM, was an opportunity for them to use their technical skills to develop a system to solve a problem using a Raspberry Pi.
Christian Sanders, a senior at Park Crossing High School, and his team developed a facial recognition device using a Raspberry Pi.
“The main thing we landed on was a system that would log absences, so if you’re on time the teacher doesn’t have to put it in the computer physically which would help teachers," said Sanders.
Rasul Lee, a senior at Carver Senior High School, and his team developed a Bluetooth sound system for their school’s gymnasium.
“In our gym, we don’t have a sound audio system, we just have a bunch of speakers in there. So, we designed the Raspberry Pi so that we could connect the Raspberry Pi with Bluetooth and then from that device we would put it into the speakers," Lee said.
Each team had three minutes to pitch their system to a panel of judges. The highest scoring team won a set of Raspberry Pis for their classroom.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.