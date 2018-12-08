Third suspect identified in Millbrook residence shooting

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department has identified a third suspect involved in the firing of a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson.
Mia Zeigler, 25, of Millbrook, has been named as the third suspect in connection to an incident that happened Tuesday in the 4100 block of Abrams Drive. Johnson said a warrant for Zeigler’s arrest has been obtained.
Two suspects have already been arrested and charged with firing into an occupied dwelling.
Kison and Travoski Tymes were arrested and charged after reports that red Chevy Tahoe drove by a group of bystanders and started firing shots. Johnson said Tuesday that he was looking to charge at least one more person who was in the vehicle.
One person was injured and two rounds struck a residence. According to Johnson, a 3-year-old boy in the residence when the rounds penetrated the home. He was uninjured.
Johnson said Tuesday’s incident stemmed from an “ongoing feud” between two families that dates back 10 months. Five people have already been arrested.
Johnson asked that Zeigler turn herself in. He’s also asked that anyone who knows Zeigler’s whereabouts contact police at 334-285-6832 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-285-8500.
