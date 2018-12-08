VFW will honor recovering Selma police officer on Sunday

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Selma police officer Micah Hale will be honored by the VFD on Sunday in Selma.
You may recall Hale was the police officer ambushed in late September while on a patrol in Selma. Although Hale was shot, he survived but won’t return to duty until February. Hale will be recognized as the VFW First Responder of the Year in Selma and Demopolis.
Officer Hale was nominated by his boss Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier. Police arrested two men in connection to the shooting of officer Hale.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.