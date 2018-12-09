First Alert: Scattered showers, breezy and cold again today

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We’re not completely done with the rain yet!
Scattered showers are possible this afternoon. It won’t be the widespread rain event we witnessed yesterday, but everyone is central and south Alabama has a 50-50 chance of experiencing some form of rain today. The better chance for rain arrives this afternoon and evening.
Today will also be breezy at times, and temperatures will stay chilly. In central Alabama, temperatures likely won’t leave the 40s. In south Alabama, the 50s are possible, but temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day.
Monday will be cloudy and cold, as temperatures will still be in the 40s. An isolated shower or two is possible, but beyond that we start to dry out. Sunshine warms us to the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.
