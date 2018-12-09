The Latest: OECD sees share of highly educated migrants grow

Samira Lopez, 5, of Honduras carries a wet mattress and a guitar as she plays in a migrant camp where a few hundred Central Americans continue to camp out outside the closed Benito Juarez sports complex, in Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Spurred by complaints from local residents, authorities are increasing pressure on migrants living outside the former shelter adjacent to the U.S. border to move to the more distant Barretal shelter, where more than 2,000 others who arrived with caravans are now camping. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell)