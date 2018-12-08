Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray wins Heisman, Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa finishes runner-up

NEW YORK (WBRC) - Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray defeated Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the Heisman Trophy.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was also a finalist. The announcement came Saturday night.
Per release, Murray received 2,167 total points, including 517 first-place votes. Tagovailoa received 1,871 total points, including 299 first-place votes and 431 second-place votes. Haskins finished in a distant third with 783 total points.
Tagovailoa’s 1,871 is the highest a runner-up has ever received in Heisman voting. However, until a week ago he led the Heisman favorites.
Tagovailoa coasted through the regular season as the Crimson Tide obliterated every opponent that took the field. Tagovailoa, in his first season as a starter, threw for 3,353 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He completed 67.7 percent of his passes and had a QB rating of 94.2 percent. Tagovailoa rushed for 190 yards and five touchdowns.
Despite Tagovailoa’s impressive stats, Murray edged out Tagovailoa in nearly every category. Murray threw for 4,053 yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Murray rushed for 892 yards and 11 scores. His QB rating is 96.
Many publications have Murray as the favorite after Tagovailoa left last week’s SEC Championship Game with an injury following a less-than-average (by Tagovailoa’s standards) performance. While Alabama back-up quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Crimson Tide to a come-from-behind win, Murray torched Texas for 379 yards and three touchdowns as the Sooners won the Big 12 championship.
Murray is the second consecutive Sooner to win the Heisman, following quarterback Baker Mayfield.
What’s more: Tagovailoa and Murray will share the share later this month when Alabama and Oklahoma play in the Orange Bowl on December 29.
