Players, fans will be busy during Raycom Media Camellia Bowl week

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Teams from Georgia Southern and Eastern Michigan will enjoy bowling, bar-b-cue, and a visit to the Rosa Parks Museum as part of Raycom Media Camellia Bowl week.
Fans of both schools and the fifth annual bowl can take part in pep rallies, the Christmas parade and a Fan Fest at Paterson Field taking place prior to the 4:35 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
To purchase tickets to the game visit this site.
Both teams arrive at downtown hotels on Tuesday.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the squads alternate enjoying southern bar-be-cue at Riverwalk Stadium, and dinner and bowling at Bama Lanes.
Both teams also get a taste of the Capital City's rich history on Thursday when they tour the Rosa Parks Museum.
On Friday, pep rallies at the Union Station Train Shed start events open to the general public. The Eastern Michigan gathering begins at 5 p.m. Georgia Southern’s cheerleaders help rally the school’s fan base at 5:30 p.m., ending in time for the schools to be featured in the Capital City Christmas Camellia Bowl Parade that is set for 6:15 p.m. downtown.
On game day, the Guardian Credit Union Fan Fest at Paterson Field at 12:30 p.m. begins the countdown to kickoff.
Fans from both schools will gather at the Fan Fest for back-to-back pep rallies beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The gates to Cramton Bowl open at 2:30 p.m., two hours prior to the kickoff.
The game will be televised at 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. Last year, Middle Tennessee State University defeated Arkansas State University 35-30 in front of more than 20,000 fans.
For more information on events surrounding the game, visit this site.
