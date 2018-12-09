Scattered showers, cold and breezy

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We’re not completely done with the rain yet! Scattered showers are possible this afternoon. It won’t be the widespread rain event we witnessed yesterday, but everyone is central and south Alabama has a 50-50 shot of experiencing some form of rain today.
Today will also be breezy at times, and temperatures will stay chilly. In central Alabama, temperatures likely won’t leave the 40s. In south Alabama, the 50s are possible, but temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day.
