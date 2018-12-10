FIRST ALERT: Still not pretty

Well that was quite a weekend, wasn’t it?
Widespread rain soaked the area all weekend long. This morning, patchy drizzle remains as an upper level low remains stubborn nearby. That upper low will support continued cloud cover all day long. Patchy drizzle cannot be ruled out, but heavy rain is over with.
Expect highs in the middle and upper 40s. Not all that pretty. Skies will start to gradually clear out overnight tonight, allowing sunshine to return tomorrow. That will carry temperatures into the 50s tomorrow after starting the morning around the freezing mark. Sunshine continues Wednesday before a fresh system starts to develop to our west Thursday. A few showers Thursday will become widespread rain into Thursday night. Rain appears to be a good bet into Friday as well.
