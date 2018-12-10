Hearing set for man seeking appeal in Auburn student slaying

Hearing set for man seeking appeal in Auburn student slaying
File photo of Courtney Lockhart during his trial.
December 10, 2018 at 3:10 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 10:21 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A hearing has been set for an Alabama man seeking a new trial over his death sentence for kidnapping and killing an Auburn University student.

News outlets report U.S. Army veteran Courtney Lockhart has a Dec. 17 hearing in Opelika, Alabama, prompted by a 2015 appeal request. Lockhart was sentenced in 2011 to death by lethal injection for the 2008 slaying of 18-year-old Lauren Burk, of Marietta, Georgia.

Lauren Burk (Source: Auburn University)
Lauren Burk (Source: Auburn University)

Burk was kidnapped at gunpoint, forced into a car and made to strip naked. She later leapt from the moving car and was shot in the back. She died at a hospital.

Lockhart’s filing says he has post-traumatic stress disorder and his defense attorney at the time failed to present evidence of his trauma and how it influenced the shooting.