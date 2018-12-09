Huntsville officer injured after New Market robbery leads to police chase

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - An officer has been taken to the hospital after a robbery led to a police chase in northeast Huntsville.
Authorities received a report around 7:15 a.m. of a robbery at the Dollar General on Winchester Road in New Market. Shortly after, an attempted robbery was reported at the McDonald’s on the same road.
Multiple witnesses called authorities with the suspect’s description.
Huntsville police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. They tried to pull the suspect over, but he refused to stop.
The suspect was also driving a stolen vehicle, according to Madison County deputies.
Huntsville Police tell us the suspect arrested was 33 year old Chad David Terry. He’s been booked into the Madison County Jail.
Madison County Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect was able to get up to 85 mph on Winchester Road, before his vehicle broke down in the Kroger parking lot in the area of Moores Mill Road.
A Huntsville police officer suffered an injury to the leg while capturing the suspect, but he is expected to be alright.
