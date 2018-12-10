Tuskegee Airmen aircraft technician dies at 100

NEW YORK, NY (WSFA) - One of the aircraft technicians with the famed Tuskegee Airmen has passed away at the age of 100.
Wilford DeFour died in his apartment in Harlem Sunday morning.
According to Return of the Red Tails, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the memory of the Tuskegee Airmen, DeFour joined the Air Corps in 1942 and was assigned to the 366th Air Service Squadron, serving in Italy, after basic training in Tuskegee, Alabama.
Defour served as an aircraft technician and painted the red tails on the planes that gave the squadron its nickname. He was honored just in November at a ceremony to rename a Manhattan post office after the Tuskegee Airmen.
Following his military career, DeFour worked for the postal service for 30 years. He also remained active into his later years and often spoke to school children about his experiences.
