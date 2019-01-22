A simple gesture: ‘I love you Dad. Be safe.’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A sweet note was left on the car door of a deputy in Brunswick County Tuesday morning.
"I love you Dad. Be safe."
A simple gesture like this can go a long way in a career that can be dangerous at times. Every day, officers across the country squeeze their loved ones a little tighter as they suit up to protect citizens in their communities.
“The loving support of our families and community sustains us each and every day,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.
