A simple gesture: ‘I love you Dad. Be safe.’

January 22, 2019 at 9:50 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 2:51 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A sweet note was left on the car door of a deputy in Brunswick County Tuesday morning.

"I love you Dad. Be safe."

A simple gesture like this can go a long way in a career that can be dangerous at times. Every day, officers across the country squeeze their loved ones a little tighter as they suit up to protect citizens in their communities.

“The loving support of our families and community sustains us each and every day,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 22, 2019

