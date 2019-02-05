‘Give from the Heart’ blood drive Friday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - If you want to give some love for Valentine’s Day, consider donating to our annual Give from the Heart Blood Drive!
“We do this every year with WSFA, and it’s just a way to get people to come together, and come in and give the gift of life," Melinda Hinds, with LifeSouth, said.
This year’s blood drive will take place Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LifeSouth Blood Center, located on Carmichael Road in Montgomery.
During the drive, donors will be treated to Waffle House and Chicken Salad Chick! There will also be door prizes.
“We have food, of course we have shirts, and we have a friendly staff and we just have a lot of fun here,” Hinds said.
This year, LifeSouth is hoping to get over 100 blood donations.
“We want to see 100 people in the community walk through the front door, get registered and come and give the gift of life,” Hinds said.
According to Hinds, the timing of the blood drive couldn’t be better.
“We are in critical need and emergency need of o negative and o positive blood," Hinds said.
The whole process of donating blood only takes 30 minutes, and one blood donation can save up to three lives.
To donate, you must be 17 years or older or 16 with parental permission. You also need to weigh at least 110 pounds and have a photo ID. For more information call 888-795-2707 or visit LifeSouth.org.
The LifeSouth is always accepting blood donations and currently has an emergency need for all blood types. To find a drive or donor center, visit this link.
