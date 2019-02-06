CarMax opens in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - CarMax officially opened its Montgomery location Wednesday, making it the company’s fifth store in the state, according to CarMax’s Cedric Page.
The used car retailer’s newest store is located on Woodmere Boulevard with a stock of approximately 140 used vehicles, says CarMax officials. The company offers a transfer option for customers to request almost any vehicle to be transferred to the Montgomery location and other stores in the U.S.
Company officials say over the next two years CarMax and the CarMax Foundation will give $12,500 in donations and grants to the Montgomery Area Food Bank. CarMax employees chose the organization.
“Our team is passionate about getting involved in the community and making a difference,” said Tabitha Hawkins-Clemons, Montgomery CarMax General Manager. “We are excited to provide our new neighbors the east, no hassle car buying experience they can expect at CarMax.”
