Authorities identify body discovered in trash bags on roadside in Lipscomb

LIPSCOMB, AL (WBRC) - A body found in trash bags in Lipscomb has been identified.
The victim is Frederick O’Neal Harris from Center Point. He was 63.
Police Chief Mareshahn Moses says the body was found in two garbage bags and dumped at Brewer Drive and 3rd Street. Police say the man’s feet and head were found bond with tape.
“It’s a tragedy within itself. Nobody should be presented that way. Nobody should be done like that. We’re going to do the best that we can to try to solve this as quickly as possible. We know that there’s a family out there that needs closure,” said Chief Moses.
The bags containing the body were found around 1:30 p.m. by a FedEx driver on her route.
“She was surprised to see that there was a body laying to the side. So she made the first phone call,” Chief Moses said.
A woman who lives in the area said she’s not surprised to hear what happened.
“I’m sad, but it’s sad. We’re used to this. There’s something going on all the time. This is nothing new. Every day we hear gun shots, you don’t pay it no attention,” said the woman.
