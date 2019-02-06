Sheriff: Man found dead in tree stand in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday.
According to Lowndes County Sheriff John A. Williams Sr., the sheriff’s office received a call that someone found a man unresponsive in a tree stand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office has not released a location yet on where the body was found.
The cause of the man’s death is unknown. His body has been sent in for forensic analysis.
