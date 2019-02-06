Reports of cyber crimes against kids doubled last year

Walker also leads the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. According to Walker, there are about 60 law enforcement agencies across Alabama that are members of ICAC and are responsible for reporting data on cyber crimes involving children to Walker’s team. In 2018, the agency received a total of 2,549 cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That number reflects the number of issues reported by internet providers, concerned parents, community members, etc.