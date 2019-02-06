Alabama wraps up another top-tier class on NSD

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Another National Signing Day, another top-tier class for the Crimson Tide.
According to 24/7, Alabama reigned supreme Wednesday, when Nick Saban’s 2019 signing class rose to 27 signed commitments. The recruiting site has the Crimson Tide with 317.50 points, compared to Georgia’s 308.98 points and Texas’ 287.02, to round out the top three.
All 27 of Alabama’s signees, according to 24/7′s ratings, were at least 3 stars. The recruiting site has three of the future Crimson Tide players as 5 stars, with 23 rated 4 stars and one 3 stars.
Of local interest, six players signed with Alabama’s 2019 class. However, all seven took advantage of the early signing period and signed in December.
That list of players was highlighted by Taulia Tagovailoa of Thompson High and Hewitt-Trussville’s Paul Tyson. Both names should be familiar to Tide fans. Tagovailoa is the younger brother of Alabama starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tyson is the great grandson of legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. Both recruits are rated as 4-star prospects by 24/7.
Hewitt-Trussville offensive tackle Pierce Quick, Thompson’s Amari Kight, Clay-Chalkville defensive tackle D.J. Dale and Hoover kicker Will Reichard were the other three early signees.
More than half of Alabama’s signing class signed in December. On Wednesday, 12 additional players sent their letters of intent to the Crimson Tide.
The full list of Alabama’s signees on Wednesday include:
RB Trey Sanders - IMG Academy (FL)
S Jordan Battle - St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
DT Ishmael Sopsher - Amite (LA)
DT Byron Young - West Jones (MS)
S DeMarco Hellams - DeMatha Catholic (MD)
CB Brandon Turnage - Lafayette (MS)
LB Christian Harris - University Lab (LA)
CB Marcus Banks - Dekaney (TX)
DE King Mwikuta - Troup County (GA)
DE Braylen Ingraham - St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
RB Keilan Robinson - St. John’s College (Washington DC)
TE Jahleel Billingsley - Phillips Academy (IL)
Players below signed during the early period:
DE Antonio Alfano - Colonia (NJ)
OT Evan Neal - IMG Academy (FL)
OT Pierce Quick - Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
DE Justin Eboigbe - Forest Park (GA)
OT Amari Knight - Thompson (AL)
LB Shane Lee - St. Freances Academy (MD)
CB Jeffery Carter - Mansfield Legacy (TX)
DE Kevin Harris - Grayson (GA)
OG Darrian Dalcourt - St. Frances Academy (MD)
QB Taulia Tagovailoa - Thompson (AL)
DT D.J. Dale - Clay-Chalkville (AL)
WR John Metchie - The Peddle School (NJ)
OG Tanner Bowles - Glasgow (KY)
QB Paul Tyson - Hewitt-Trussville (AL)
K Will Reichard - Hoover (AL)
