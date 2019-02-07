2 arrested, third sought after violent crime spree ends in Selma

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department has arrested two suspects and is looking for an unidentified third after a violent crime spree ended Tuesday night, according to Police Chief Spencer Collier.
The incident started in neighboring Valley Grande when suspects committed a carjacking and fled in the stolen vehicle.
Selma police were alerted to be on the look out for the suspects and vehicle around 10 p.m. that evening. Less than 20 minutes later, Selma officers were called to the parking lot of the Dallas Avenue Winn Dixie on reports of a person being robbed. Investigators quickly determined the description of the suspects and vehicle matched the case out of Valley Grande.
Officers also learned the robbery involved an AK 47, Collier stated, the same type of weapon used in the carjacking.
Police officers found the vehicle at a convenience store on Citzens Parkway. There, they arrested one suspect without incident and identified him as 19-year-old Tamica Hall. The other two suspects fled the scene on foot and were pursued by responding officers.
Collier said one of the suspects, later identified as Rayford Mitchell, also 19, was running with a pistol in his hand. The suspects continued fleeing, crossing Juniper Street into the parking lot of Addison Way Apartments.
At a fenced area behind the apartments, a still armed Mitchell was confronted by the lead pursuing officer. After Mitchell ignored multiple commands to surrender and show his hands, Collier said his officer fired a single shot.
While Mitchell was not hit by the round, the police chief said the shot forced him to immediately surrender. Afterward, police secured the 9mm pistol he was carrying. Collier said it included a 25-round extended magazine.
“I was on scene with our officer less than a minute after he fired at the suspect," Collier said. "Given the totality of the circumstances and considering the suspect was armed during the foot chase, his continuous refusal to obey the officer’s commands and the officer’s knowledge of the multiple violent offenses the suspects just committed; I am convinced the officer’s actions were justified and appropriate. However, in an effort of full transparency, I requested [State Bureau of Investigation] to review the incident.”
The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, Collier said, as was the AK 47 recovered inside. The investigation is ongoing to ID the third suspect.
Mitchell is now charged with first-degree robbery, first and second-degree receiving stolen property, and attempting to elude police. He’s being held on a $66,000 bond at the Dallas County Jail on all charges except that for first-degree robbery. That charge comes with no bond.
Hall is charged with the same crimes as Mitchell, except for attempting to elude. His bond at the Dallas County Jail was also set at $60,000 on all charges except the robbery count, which, like Mitchell, came with no bond.
Collier said additional charges are likely in this case. There’s also an investigation by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for the carjacking, which could result in charges from that agency.
