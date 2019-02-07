2 arrested, third sought after violent crime spree ends in Selma

“I was on scene with our officer less than a minute after he fired at the suspect," Collier said. "Given the totality of the circumstances and considering the suspect was armed during the foot chase, his continuous refusal to obey the officer’s commands and the officer’s knowledge of the multiple violent offenses the suspects just committed; I am convinced the officer’s actions were justified and appropriate. However, in an effort of full transparency, I requested [State Bureau of Investigation] to review the incident.”