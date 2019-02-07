Auburn rounds out National Signing Day with 5 signees

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers closed out their 2019 signing class by inking five high school seniors.
“Very excited about this group,” said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. “There are some great players in this group who will be great players for us here at Auburn.”
Kamaar Bell, Octavious “OC” Brothers, Kameron Brown, Charles Moore, and Mark-Anthony Richards all committed the next four years of their futures to the Tigers.
Malzahn was able to nab two offensive guys in Bell and Richards, and three on defense with Brothers, Brown and Moore.
Added in with the 16 who signed during the December early period, Auburn reeled in a total of 21 signees. This group, in addition to the team coming back has Malzahn feeling pretty good.
“You combine that with the eight juniors who thought about going out early to the NFL who chose to come back, I think there’s a lot of excitement, a lot of reasons to be excited,” Malzahn said.
According to 247Sports, Auburn’s 2019 signing class ranks 11th nationally. It ranked as the 6th best among SEC schools.
