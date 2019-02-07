122,000 DeWALT drills recalled due to shock hazard

(KPLC) - Two models of DeWALT drills have been recalled due to the possibility of a shock hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
CPSC reports that the drill’s wiring can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard.
Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected, says CPSC. If the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code, it has already been inspected and is not affected.
Here is a list of the models of the affected drills:
- DWD110
- DWD112
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drills and contact DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair at 855-752-5259. The drill is sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon, and other stores nationwide.
No injuries have been reported. See the full report HERE.
