First Alert: Montgomery ties record today, temps plunge tonight

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - As predicted, Montgomery hit 81 degrees Thursday - tying the record for the date. The old record was set on February 7, 1957.
A cold front is currently slicing through the state; along the front, there’s a band of showers and downpours. While we can’t rule out a clap of thunder, this front will not produce any severe weather, as the main upper dynamics will stay well north of here.
Dramatically colder air rushes into the state behind this front; we’ll drop from upper 60s ahead of the front to upper 40s behind the front! The colder air will take longer to reach the southeastern counties, so there will be a sharp temperature gradient across our area tomorrow morning.
We rebound into the low and mid 50s Friday afternoon, but a stiff breeze will make it feel colder. After 81 degrees Thursday, this will feel like a slap in the face.
The weekend looks cool and mainly dry, with only a small risk of a passing shower late Sunday. We warm back up by the middle of next week.
