Gordon discuses options for mayor replacement

GORDON, AL (WSFA) - Discussion continues in Gordon about who will take over as the new mayor.
Last month, former mayor Elbert Melton was convicted of voter fraud. Wednesday night, town council members held a public work session to discuss options for moving forward.
Ideally the town council is looking to appoint a mayor in the next 60 days so the state doesn’t have to intervene.
“We’re trying to come to some resolution and move forward,” said Mayor Pro Temp Shana Ray.
Ray says the deadline falls in March. If they don’t select a mayor, Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint one.
During Wednesday’s meeting, council members asked citizens to contact them about who they would like to see take the seat.
The floor was also opened for citizens to express their thoughts. Those who spoke say they want someone who will lead firmly and continue to help restore the town’s image.
The council has two options they can choose from moving forward in selecting the mayor. They can either choose a council member to serve as mayor and appoint someone to fill the vacant council seat or they can host a special election.
The last special election cost the town $12,000, which creates some financial concern.
“Right now the town of Gordon is not in the position to have a special election,” Ray said.
Even with costs - Ray says the special election isn’t out of the question, but she’s hoping the council will be able to agree on an appointment. The next voting meeting is set for Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. at the senior center.
“By then we’ll be looking at filling the seat, taking a vote, filling the seat and moving forward," Ray said.
