Man accused of raping senior woman at gunpoint appears in court

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Terrance Devonte Cobb, 20, appeared in Elmore County District Court Thursday. He’s charged with first degree rape, sodomy, kidnapping, robbery, and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.
Cobb was scheduled for a preliminary hearing and bond hearing Thursday, but waived those before a judge. Prosecutor Mandy Johnson asked the judge to increase his combined cash bond of $340,000 to half a million dollars. The judge agreed, binding the case over for grand jury consideration.
Johnson called this alleged incident one of the most heinous cases she’s seen in her eleven years as an assistant district attorney. She confirmed this was a random incident, stating the victim doesn’t know the defendant.
Court documents allege Cobb was in a wreck on December 30, 2018 in Tallassee, colliding with the victim’s vehicle.
The document explains after the wreck, Cobb went to the victim’s vehicle and attempted to get in on the passenger side. The door was locked, and Cobb allegedly fired a shot through the passenger window, got in the car and forced the victim to drive at gunpoint to a different location where the victim was reportedly raped and sodomized.
Johnson told WSFA 12 News the victim sustained other physical injuries during the alleged incident and has experienced heart issues.
Johnson also confirmed there is forensic evidence in this case and she’s confident it will corroborate the victim’s account. While the evidence has already been submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, the state’s backlog could delay the case from going before a grand jury.
No word on motive or if additional charges or arrests are forthcoming
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.