Man dead after Geneva County crash

GENEVA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Daleville man is dead after a crash in Geneva County Thursday morning.
According to ALEA Captain Tracy Nelson, the crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on County Road 64 in the town of Bellwood. James Robin Michaels, 40, died when the 2009 Chevrolet Impala he was driving left the road and hit a tree.
Nelson said Michaels was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
