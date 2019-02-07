Man killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-85 near Opelika

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - One man is dead while a woman is in an Atlanta hospital after a two-vehicle crash, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
According to the Opelika Police Department, the crash happened on Interstate 85 northbound near Exit 64. Officers and members of the Opelika Fire Department responded to the scene and found a 53-year-old man who had died from injuries sustained from the crash.
Harris said the man, a Georgia native, was a passenger in the vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Georgia woman.
According to Harris, the woman appears to have struck a large truck from behind.
The woman was was airlifted by Lifesaver to a hospital in Atlanta with serious injuries, Harris said. Her status is unknown.
Harris said the driver of the truck was transported to East Alabama Medical Center with minor injuries.
The name of the man killed in the crash has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.
