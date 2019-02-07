Firefighter burned in Montgomery apartment fire

By WSFA Staff | February 7, 2019 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated February 7 at 5:29 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A firefighter was burned while working a fire in Montgomery Thursday.

According to Capt. Jason Cupps, the fire happened at the Narrow Lane Villas apartment complex, located on Narrow Lane Road.

When units arrived at the scene four townhouse apartment units were involved. Cupps says the apartments were heavily damaged by smoke on the first and second floors.

While all civilians were evacuated safely, one firefighter received minor burns and was transported for treatment, Cupps added.

Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department says all lanes of Narrow Lane Road from Woodbridge to Sunshine Drive remain blocked.

Units are on the scene of an apartment fire on Narrow Lane Road. The fire has been extinguished. Please avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate safely. Narrow Lane Road is currently blocked at the 4500 block. Montgomery Advertiser WSFA-TV Alabama News Network

Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Thursday, February 7, 2019

