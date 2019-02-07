NAACP, ACLU of Alabama make demands after AG report on Galleria shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The ACLU of Alabama is asking the Hoover Police Department to release their policies for deadly force, body cams, and racial training.
The organization wants a response by next Friday or they say a lawsuit will be filed against the city.
The Alabama NAACP also wants the information released. “Stop trying to justify the murder of this young man,” said Patricia Moloko of the state NAACP.
Some people were emotional at a news conference at Hoover City Hall Thursday afternoon. It’s been two days since Attorney General Steve Marshall released his report into the Galleria shooting saying no criminal charges should be brought against the officer.
“We can not go on and say this is the policy and we can just kill you and it’s OK. It’s not OK. It’s never OK to kill a human being,” Moloko said
The NAACP also wants additional footage of the shooting released by the attorney general’s office. They would like a meeting with Attorney General Marshall to explain his reasoning for calling the Bradford shooting justifiable. If not, the group is asking for Marshall’s resignation.
“He essentially told 1.2 million African Americans in the state of Alabama that your life does not matter,” said Bernard Simelton, Alabama NAACP President.
Bradford was armed with a gun and the report said the officer believed he was a threat to others.
So far, the Attorney General’s office is not commenting on the requests by the NAACP and the ACLU. The city of Hoover put out a statement saying the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
