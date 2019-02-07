Phase 1 of new Auburn skate park set to roll out soon

“We’ve been working on the joint skate park with Opelika and as part of the project we needed to demolish the old tennis courts that were really not usable anymore and were only getting minimal use," says Auburn Parks and Recreation Director, Becky Richardson. "So we contracted with a company to come in and demolish them so we could go in and do Geotechnical work which would be the thing that the company would need before they finish their plan.”