Phase 1 of new Auburn skate park set to roll out soon

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The Auburn City Council has voted to go ahead with the demolition of the Indian Pines tennis courts to make room for the new joint Auburn and Opelika skate park.
The demolition will cost $28,000. The bill will be split between the cities of Auburn and Opelika. American Ramp Company will do some testing in the area so that they can finalize their design plans, and Auburn officials say that demolition could start within the next ten days.
“We’ve been working on the joint skate park with Opelika and as part of the project we needed to demolish the old tennis courts that were really not usable anymore and were only getting minimal use," says Auburn Parks and Recreation Director, Becky Richardson. "So we contracted with a company to come in and demolish them so we could go in and do Geotechnical work which would be the thing that the company would need before they finish their plan.”
The total budget for the skate park is $400,000, and officials say they hope to start construction by early summer.
