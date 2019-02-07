Vet sentenced for implanting heroin in puppies to smuggle into US

This 2005 photo provided by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials shows puppies rescued from a farm in Colombia destined for use by a U.S. veterinarian working for a Colombian drug trafficking ring. Veterinarian Andres Lopez Elorez used the puppies to smuggle packets of liquid heroin on commercial flights to New York City, where the heroin packets were eventually cut out of the puppies, who died in the process, officials said. Elorez, who pleaded guilty in September 2018 to conspiring to import heroin into the United States, received a 6-year sentence on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration via AP, File)