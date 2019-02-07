Woman struck, killed in Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police are working to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the crash happened in the 600 block of West Edgemont Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a woman who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Duckett says the vehicle involved in the crash left the area. Anyone with information related to this crash should call investigations at 625-2876 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
Duckett says MPD is withholding the victim’s identity until next of kin can be notified.
