20 from AL schools invited to NFL Draft Combine

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Soon, like in a few weeks, 338 of the country’s top college student-athletes will descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the NFL Draft Combine. Of that total, 20 of the participants will be from Alabama schools.
Auburn, Alabama, Troy, Alabama State and South Alabama will be represented at this year’s combine event where top executives, coaching staffs, player personnel departments and medical personnel from all 32 NFL teams will be on hand to evaluate the nation’s top college football players eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Alabama is tied with the 2019 National Champion Clemson Tigers with 11 players at this year’s combine.
Representing the Crimson Tide will be: running backs Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs, tight end Irv Smith Jr., offensive linemen Ross Piersbacher and Jonah Williams, edge rusher Christian Miller, defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs and Quinnen Williams, linebacker Mack Wilson, and defensive backs Saivion Smith and Deionte Thompson.
Six Auburn Tigers were invited: quarterback Jarrett Stidham, wide receivers Ryan Davis and Darius Slayton, defensive lineman Dontavious Russell, linebacker DeShaun Davis, and cornerback Jamel Dean.
Troy cornerback Blace Brown was invited, as was Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard and South Alabama wide receiver Jamarius Way.
The combine runs from Feb. 26 through March 3.
