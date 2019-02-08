Attempted murder arrest made after woman shot in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 30-year-old man is being charged with attempted murder after Montgomery police say he shot a woman on Tuesday.
Gavin Bullock was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s accused of shooting the woman in what appears to be the second domestic violence situation against her in just months.
The incident happened in the 900 block of Alma Drive.
Authorities say the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries. She has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening condition and continues to recover.
In addition to the shooting, police say Bullock was also charged with an outstanding warrant for second-degree domestic violence assault in after the victim was stabbed on Nov. 30.
Bullock is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $90,000 bond.
