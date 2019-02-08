Breezy, much cooler Friday ahead...

From record warmth to struggling to stay near normal... that’s what our forecast looks like today. After tying the record high yesterday in Montgomery (we made it to 81° at our warmest point) we are now going to struggle to hang on to temperatures that are considered “seasonable” by February standards. Afternoon temperatures will likely range from the upper 40s/low 50s is western Alabama to the upper 50s/low 60s in our southern/eastern counties. One size definitely does not fit all with today’s forecast!