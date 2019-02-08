Dothan hosts high-caliber JUCO softball tournament

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The 2019 Visit Dothan Softball Tournament is underway this weekend at James Oates Park. 19 of the best junior college softball programs from around the nation will be taking part in the competition.
Chipola College has held this tournament for the last seven years but decided to move the tournament to Dothan last year.
“We were looking for multiple fields and this was a new park at the time," said Chipola head coach Jimmy Hendrix. "We came up here and looked at it and Troy, here at James Oates, was great and wanted to work with us. It’s right in the middle of everything.”
Some top quality softball will be played this weekend as a number of the teams in the field are nationally ranked in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
“We are No. 2 in the country at Chipola," said Hendrix. "Then you got the No. 3 team, which is Florida Southwestern. You got Central Florida who is No. 6. You have Salt Lake, who I think is 14. Wallace-Hanceville is 13. It gives us a chance to play good competition and for our kids to understand where we want to be at the end of the season.”
This tournament allows spectators to watch over 40 games during the three-day event, but that’s not all.
On Saturday, former Auburn softball standout, and Dothan native, Kasey Cooper will be at the tournament holding a skills competition which starts at 3 p.m.
The tournament will run through Sunday.
