First Alert: Friday’s forecast is much cooler

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - What a difference a day can make...
After tying the record high yesterday in Montgomery (we made it to 81° at our warmest point) we are now going to struggle to hang on to temperatures that are considered “seasonable” by February standards.
Late last night a weak cold front quickly approached the area; with it, many saw some light rain. Showers are now gone, but cooler and drier air is continuing to filter into our area.
Afternoon temperatures will likely range from the upper 40s/low 50s is western Alabama to the upper 50s/low 60s in our southern/eastern counties. One size definitely does not fit all with today’s forecast!
No matter where you end up temperature wise later today, a stiff breeze will make it feel colder. After temps were unseasonable mild yesterday, you will feel the difference in the air as you’re out and about.
The weekend looks cool and mainly dry, with only a small risk of a passing shower late Sunday. We warm back up by the middle of next week.
