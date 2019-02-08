Food for Thought 2/7

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
HIGH SCORES
American Deli (6611 Atlanta Hwy.) - 100
Smoke Wagon (4515 Butler Mill Rd.) - 100
EJI Legacy Museum Coffee Shop (121 Coosa St.) - 100
Alabama Sweet Tea Co. (22 Monroe St.) - 100
Harriott II concessions (1 Coosa St.) - 100
American Deli (3031 Rosa Parks Ave.) - 99
American Deli (2107 East Blvd.) - 99
La Jolla (8147 Vaughn Rd.) - 99
Burger King (5525 Carmichael Rd.) - 99
Earlies Sandwich Shop (712 Stephens St.) - 99
Arby’s (2796 East Blvd.) - 99
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (1 Festival Dr.) - 99
LOW SCORES
Bruster’s Ice Cream (10684 Chantilly Pkwy.) - 88
Priority Items: Employee handling ice cream cones with bare hands; Employee drink too close to food; Spray nozzle hanging below sink rim
The Board Room (2801-W Vaughn Plaza Dr.) - 89
Priority Items: Food safety training not completed; Establishment did not have a food thermometer
Shopper’s Stop (12303 Hwy. 94) - 89
Priority Items: Packages of chicken were out of date; Meat slicer, cutting board & knives not properly sanitized
Citgo Food Mart (4521 S. Court St.) - 89
Priority Items: Eggs were out of date; Pizza in warmer at improper temperature
