Häagen-Dazs to debut alcohol-infused ice cream

(CNN) - Häagen-Dazs has something new for you and it’s extra boozy.
The ice cream company has combined two American favorites into one.
It's rolling out seven flavors of alcohol-infused ice cream treats.
The flavors include: Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch and Bourbon Praline Pecan..
Don't get too excited.
You’re probably not going to get drunk off the special treats. Each product contains less than 0.5 percent of alcohol by volume.
The product will be "widely available" by April.
