2 injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday
By WSFA Staff | February 8, 2019 at 9:28 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 9:28 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two men were injured during a shooting in Montgomery, according to police officials.

Capt. Regina Duckett says the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Lonesome Pine Drive. One man was found at the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A second man left the scene in a personal vehicle and was stopped in the 2000 block of East South Boulevard. Duckett says he also sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.

