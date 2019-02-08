2 injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two men were injured during a shooting in Montgomery, according to police officials.
Capt. Regina Duckett says the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Lonesome Pine Drive. One man was found at the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
A second man left the scene in a personal vehicle and was stopped in the 2000 block of East South Boulevard. Duckett says he also sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say the circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.