Inmate escapes from work center north of Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Red Eagle Community Work Center in Montgomery Friday afternoon.
Christopher Shun Hamby, 36, left his assigned job around 3:15 p.m. Friday. The work center is located at 1290 Red Eagle Road, which is north of Montgomery.
He was last seen wearing prison whites. Hamby is 6′11″ and weighs 167 pounds.
Hamby was sentenced in 2013 for trafficking methamphetamine.
If you have any information about Hamby’s whereabouts, call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
