5 kids charged in man’s shooting death in TN

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five juveniles are in custody at a detention center, charged with murder.
Three of the suspects are girls, between 12 and 15 years old. The other two are boys, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old.
They’re accused of shooting 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets outside his home in North Nashville on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the group of kids took the man’s wallet and shot him after he refused to hand over his car keys.
Yorlets made it back inside, where one of his roommates found him around 3 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say Yorlets was a Belmont University student from Pennsylvania and a member of a local band.
The five young suspects were found at a Wal-Mart in a stolen vehicle.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
