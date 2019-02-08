Man charged after teen injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 30-year-old has been charged in a shooting that left a teen injured.
Brian Kevin Jackson is charged with assault second degree.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Jackson was charged in a shooting that took place around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Windywood Drive. The teenage victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a verbal altercation with suspect known to him.
An investigation into the shooting identified Jackson as the suspect. He was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Jackson was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $2,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.