Man’s body found in north Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide following the discovery of a body Friday morning.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, around 9:15 a.m. officers received a report of a person deceased in the 3500 block of Jason Court. When officers arrived the found a man who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Duckett says no arrests have been made at this time and no additional info is available for release.
Police are asking individuals with knowledge about this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness hotline at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
