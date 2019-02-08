NFL’s Michael Johnson holds youth empowerment summit in Selma

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News reporter Rosanna Smith moderated a special social justice panel during the Michael Johnson 93-90 Foundation at George Corley Wallace State Community College Friday.
Selma native and NFL player Michael Johnson and members of the law enforcement community were among the panelists. Over 100 high school seniors were in attendance. This was part of a two-day youth empowerment summit.
On Thursday and Friday the Michael Johnson 93-90 Foundation hosted a youth empowerment summit for high school seniors. The purpose of the summit was to teach youth how to become more active in creating their vision for a better future.
The first day was focused on connecting the students with powerful speakers from various corporations to engage different views and ideas in rethinking their educational goals. Everything from the pros and cons of social media to money management and college prep was covered.
On the second day, social justice issues were explored with a panel, and to wrap the event up there was a Shark Tank Competition where seniors competed for $10,000 in Pitch Rewards.
