Montgomery Public Schools launches new online registration system

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has announced a new online registration system for grades first through eight that will allow parents to register their children from a computer or smartphone.
The system will provide services to parents including updating child’s records and parent’s contact information, according to MPS.
MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore says the system will make the registration process more convenient and improve the accuracy of information.
“When parents have to register at school, it creates problems for those who work and sometimes frustration at having to wait in line at school,” Moore said. “This provides parents with an easy to use process. With this new system, when a family moves, changes phone numbers or email addresses, it is easy for them to update their child’s record.”
New students in grades first through eighth entering into MPS will use the new registration system. Tom Salter, MPS Senior Communication Officer says, parents of returning students are asked to confirm and update all information in the registration system.
“It is critical that parents update their information to ensure we are able to contact them with information about their child’s progress or in case of an emergency,” added Moore. “We hope parents will take advantage of this convenient way to register and update their contact information. We are asking our 1-8 parents to go online as soon as possible to complete the registration process. Even if nothing has changed, we need parents to confirm their information.”
MPS is also planning to transition city high schools to mandatory online registration in the next few months. Parents of high school students can still use the system for contact information updates.
Parents should go to http://registration.mps.k12.al.us and follow the online instructions. Documents can be uploaded using a smartphone or by scanning them into a computer. There is a helpline for technical support at 334-223-6810.
For questions about the registration process, please call 334-223-6850 or your child’s school.
Parents who may not have access to a computer or smartphone are still able to register onsite at their child’s zoned school.
