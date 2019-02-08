MPS to get accreditation status update Friday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Friday afternoon at which time board members and other stakeholders are scheduled to receive the results from a ‘monitoring review’ of the system conducted by AdvancED in December.
MPS, like most schools and school systems, typically gets reviewed for its accreditation renewal every five years. However, last March, a team from AdvancED came to conduct a special review of the system in place of the typical accreditation review after the system went under state intervention and showed a number of weaknesses in areas like finances and student achievement.
After spending four days reviewing the system through a number of perspectives and methods, a team from AdvancED created a report demoting the accreditation status to “under review” for the system. That announcement and report were presented to the school board in an open meeting in May.
Months later, in December, a team returned to Montgomery to conduct the monitoring review. The team spent three days collecting information, using similar methods to the ones used for the initial special review. According to AdvancED State Director Dr. Andre Harrison, the team was looking for “progress and continuous improvement" in the six improvement areas indicated in the report handed down in May.
Depending on the results of the monitoring review, Harrison said the next steps for MPS will likely go one of two ways. The district will either be given the clear to go ahead and schedule for a standard review to have its accreditation renewed or it will remain “under review” and likely have to undergo another monitoring review in the coming months.
While Harrison said being “under review” for accreditation is different than being fully accredited, he said the main difference lies in how frequently AdvancED “checks in” to see how the district is advancing. During the “under review” process, he said the approach is more hands-on.
Both MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore and State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey have expressed their confidence that MPS will successfully renew its accreditation following a number of changes and improvement efforts made, particularly with the system’s finances.
Friday’s meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the central office.
