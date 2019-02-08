Police: Shooting of man in Enterprise could be self defense

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - Police are investigating after an Enterprise man was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to Enterprise Police Department Lt. Billy Haglund.
Haglund says the department has begun an investigation involving the death of 39-year-old Rocky Beasley. When officers arrived in the 100 block of County Road 270, they found Beasley, who had been shot in the chest.
The suspect was at the scene when officers arrived, according to Haglund. After speaking with the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office, the suspect was released without charges.
The initial investigation revealed the shooting could have resulted in self-defense.
No additional information has been released at this time.
EPD’s Criminal Investigations Division will continue to investigate this case and asks that any information be reported to EPD’s website or call 334-347-2222.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.