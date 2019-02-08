‘The Rock’ for governor? Virginia’s been his home ‘for years’

View this post on Instagram

Just wrapped #ballers and have one week before I start shooting #Rampage, so I had to scoop my lovely ladies up and got away to my farm to recharge, recalibrate and reset. We have an excellent program on our farm (created by my bud and equestrian Olympic athlete Will Coleman) that trains thoroughbreds in Eventing (dressage, stadium jumping and cross country). Every time we come home to Virginia, we always have a whole new gang of some of the best conditioned, beautiful (and bad ass;) horses on the planet. Here Jasper and Zipp are clearly attracted to my alpha musk.. which translates to I haven't showered in 12hrs since I worked out at 4am. #AFewOlCountryBoys #Recharge #ThoroughbredBonding #AlphaMusk #MyFarm ⚓️