South AL man arrested, charged with burglarizing home

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - A man is in jail after he was arrested and charged with several crimes in south Alabama.
According to Enterprise Police Department Lt. Billy Haglund, Justin Ladonn Edwards, 34, of Enterprise has been charged with first-degree burglary, attempting to elude and also had a failure to appear warrant from Houston County.
Police responded Friday morning around 7 a.m. to a burglary call in the 100 block of Pledger Street. At the scene, Haglund said officers found the victim who told them a man entered her home through a window and committed a burglary.
Haglund said the victim said the suspect physically assaulted her, causing injuries, before taking her car keys and cell phone and fleeing the residence.
Officers on the scene found an individual who matched the suspect’s description a few houses down, and placed the suspect, identified as Edwards, under arrest.
Edwards has been placed in the Coffee County Jail.
